The pressure is building in South Africa

At the end of March, South Africa's president, Jacob Zuma, reshuffled his cabinet overnight, replacing ministers and deputy ministers, including his respected finance minister, Pravan Gordhan, with mostly loyalists and political allies. South Africa's currency, the rand , came under pressure after the reshuffle, and ratings agencies S&P and Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating to junk in the immediate aftermath.

