The Legacy Of The Jazz Epistles, Sout...

The Legacy Of The Jazz Epistles, South Africa's Short-Lived But Historic Group

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Jonas Gwangwa with Hugh Masekela and Kippie Moeketsi. Halim's Photographic Service, Cape Town BAHA/Drum Social Histories / Baileys African History Archive / Africa Media Online hide caption Hugh Masekela was an up-and-coming trumpeter, all of 20, when he took an overnight train from Johannesburg to Cape Town to meet a pianist everyone was talking about in South Africa: Abdullah Ibrahim, then known as Dollar Brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,594,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC