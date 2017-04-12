'The dream of South Africa sometimes ...

'The dream of South Africa sometimes feels more like a nightmare'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has appealed to South Africans to turn the crisis created by a "deeply corrupt regime" into an opportunity by creating a broad-based coalition to convene a "land Codesa" and an "economic Codesa". Preaching at the Easter Vigil at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday night, Makgoba also called for different interests in South Africa, "whether rich or poor, whether black, white, coloured, or Indian, whether Christian, communist, Muslim, Hindu, or Jew" to form "a powerful, united coalition which puts first the interests of the poor and thereby the interests of all of us".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 12 Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,759 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC