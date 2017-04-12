'The dream of South Africa sometimes feels more like a nightmare'
Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba has appealed to South Africans to turn the crisis created by a "deeply corrupt regime" into an opportunity by creating a broad-based coalition to convene a "land Codesa" and an "economic Codesa". Preaching at the Easter Vigil at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday night, Makgoba also called for different interests in South Africa, "whether rich or poor, whether black, white, coloured, or Indian, whether Christian, communist, Muslim, Hindu, or Jew" to form "a powerful, united coalition which puts first the interests of the poor and thereby the interests of all of us".
