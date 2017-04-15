Taking The Vote Away From White Men Isn't A Joke In South Africa

The Huffington Post made a bold move this week in publishing one of the most click-baity op-eds in recent memory: " Could It Be Time To Deny White Men The Franchise? " Written by an alleged South African philosophy student Shelley Garland, the piece poorly argued for the need to take the vote away from white males all over the world. On Saturday, HuffPo retracted the article after it was revealed that the purported author of the article likely doesn't exist.

