Suspected armed robbers nabbed within hours of robbery
Two alleged armed robbers were arrested within hours after a clothing shop in Thaba Nchu, east of Bloemfontein, was robbed of cellphones worth hundreds of thousands of rand, Free State police said on Saturday. "The two suspects reportedly stormed into the Axact clothing store in Thaba Nchu shortly after operating time [on Friday] under the pretext of being customers," Captain Chaka Marope said.
