Suspect held, 3 still on run after armed robbery at NWest lodge

12 hrs ago

One suspect was arrested after four armed men made off with an undisclosed sum of money after robbing a game lodge near Wolmaransstad, North West police said on Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the four entered the game lodge on Thursday pretending to be looking for one of the employees.

