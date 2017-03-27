Stuart Hollings: Learning lessons in South Africa *H&H Vip*

I've always been interested in the judging process and hearing the judges' expert opinions afterwards - needless to say I'm a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, MasterChef and of course Crufts. At Southport show one year, after watching some top-class showjumping, I wandered into the flower display marquee and was fascinated when reading the judges' critiques of the medal winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horse and Hound.