South Africa's Zuma Signs Anti-Money-Laundering Bill
South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the official launch of the Trans-Africa Locomotive prototype near Pretoria, April 4, 2017. South African President Jacob Zuma has signed the anti-money laundering bill FICA, which allows increased scrutiny of the bank accounts of "prominent individuals," including himself, into law, his office said Saturday.
