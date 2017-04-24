South Africa's Zuma Signs Anti-Money-...

South Africa's Zuma Signs Anti-Money-Laundering Bill

10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the official launch of the Trans-Africa Locomotive prototype near Pretoria, April 4, 2017. South African President Jacob Zuma has signed the anti-money laundering bill FICA, which allows increased scrutiny of the bank accounts of "prominent individuals," including himself, into law, his office said Saturday.

