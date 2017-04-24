South Africa's Zuma signs anti money-laundering bill FICA into law
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has signed the anti-money laundering bill FICA, which allows increased scrutiny of the bank accounts of "prominent individuals", including himself, into law, his office said on Saturday. President Jacob Zuma addresses crowds gathered to celebrate his 75th birthday in Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa, April 12, 2017.
