South Africa's Zuma signs anti money-laundering bill FICA into law
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has signed the anti-money laundering bill FICA, which allows increased scrutiny of the bank accounts of "prominent individuals", including himself, into law, his office said on Saturday. The country risked being kicked out of global fraud monitor, the Financial Action Task Force , if the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment bill was not signed by June.
