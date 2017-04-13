South Africa's Zuma says marches against him highlight racism
South African President Jacob Zuma said on Monday that marches last week across the country that drew tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation demonstrated that racism was real. Zuma made the remarks during a memorial to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the assassination anti-apartheid and Communist Party leader Chris Hani, whose murder almost derailed the negotiations that led to the end of apartheid rule.
