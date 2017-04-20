South Africa's Sibanye declares war on illegal gold miners
Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa's mining companies for decades, robbing the industry and state coffers of billions of rand through smalltime pilfering as well as networks run by organised crime. Mine workers employed at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft operate a drill in Westonaria, South Africa, April 3, 2017.
