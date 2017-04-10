South Africa's ratings downgrades to ...

South Africa's ratings downgrades to squeeze farmers, fan food prices

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South Africa's drought-stricken farmers could come under extra pressure after the currency weakened in the fallout from a credit ratings downgrade to junk status that could also push up food prices, industry experts said. Ratings agencies S&P and Fitch downgraded South African debt to sub-investment grade while Moody's placed its sovereign credit rating on review, citing President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan as one reason.

Chicago, IL

