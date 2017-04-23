South Africa's President Dodges No-Co...

South Africa's President Dodges No-Confidence Vote

The showdown South Africans have been demanding for weeks is not likely to happen soon, as a no-confidence vote for the increasingly unpopular president has been postponed from Tuesday pending a ruling from the nation's top court. The main opposition Democratic Alliance asked for the no-confidence vote, which was set for April 18, in response to President Jacob Zuma's widely unpopular decision last month to fire a well-respected finance minister and reshuffle his Cabinet.

Chicago, IL

