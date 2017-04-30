South Africa's Phosa Accepts Nominati...

South Africa's Phosa Accepts Nomination to Run for ANC President

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South African businessman Mathews Phosa said he accepted a nomination to stand as president of the ruling African National Congress. Phosa will challenge Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former chairwoman of the African Union Commission, who are seen as the frontrunners to succeed President Jacob Zuma as the party's leader at a conference in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot 5 hr Parden Pard 1
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 20 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC