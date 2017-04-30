South Africa's Phosa Accepts Nomination to Run for ANC President

South African businessman Mathews Phosa said he accepted a nomination to stand as president of the ruling African National Congress. Phosa will challenge Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former chairwoman of the African Union Commission, who are seen as the frontrunners to succeed President Jacob Zuma as the party's leader at a conference in December.

