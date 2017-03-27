South Africa's parliament speaker to ...

South Africa's parliament speaker to consider Zuma no-confidence vote request

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The speaker of South Africa's parliament said on Sunday she would consider a request from opposition parties to hold a no confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma. South Africa's President Jacob Zuma arrives with Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete in Cape Town, February 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC