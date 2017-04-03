South Africa's First Black Female Winemaker Launches Her Own Brand

On a warm and sunny afternoon in South Africa's wine country, Ntsiki Biyela smiled as she remembered arriving here in the famed Stellenbosch region just east of Cape Town and seeing the strange "small trees" that lined the landscape. That was the first time Biyela had ever seen a vineyard - and her first step toward becoming a winemaker, the first black woman in South Africa ever to do so.

