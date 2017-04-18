South Africa's finance minister Gigab...

South Africa's finance minister Gigaba rules out nationalisation of mines, banks

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba ruled out a radical policy change on Wednesday, saying the economic blueprints of the ruling African National Congress did not entail wholesale nationalisation of mines and banks. Gigaba also told a televised media briefing in Pretoria that he would be meeting with Moody's to give the ratings agency policy assurances after Fitch and S&P Global Ratings both downgraded South Africa to junk in the wake of the sacking of Gigaba's respected predecessor Pravin Gordhan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr 12 Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC