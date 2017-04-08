South Africa's descent
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events South Africans protest South African President Jacob Zuma on Friday in Pretoria. UNDER PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma, South Africa's quality of governance has steadily deteriorated, along with its economic prospects and role as a continental leader.
