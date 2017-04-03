South Africa's Bidcorp buys Spanish foodservice group
South Africa's Bid Corporation has bought a 90 percent stake in Spanish foodservice group Guzman Gastronomia and Cuttings, it said on Wednesday without disclosing the value. Bidcorp, spun out of Bidvest last year in a $5 billion listing on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, said in February it could tap $1.2 billion for acquisitions to extend its push outside its home market.
