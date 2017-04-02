South Africans in Toronto mourn anti-...

South Africans in Toronto mourn anti-apartheid hero Ahmed Kathrada

Some 250 people attended a memorial service Sunday for the activist known as "Uncle Kathy," who served time in prison alongside Nelson Mandela. Ebrahim Moolla was a longtime friend of Kathrada.

