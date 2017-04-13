South Africans Denounce Anti-Israel A...

South Africans Denounce Anti-Israel Activists for 'Hijacking' Apartheid

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Two former anti-Israel activists from South Africa are touring US college campuses on a mission to reclaim a part of their country's history they claim has been "hijacked" by the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to further its own political agenda. As college students, Klaas Mokgomole and Yolanda Makhasi had both fallen victim to the rampant lie that Israel is an "apartheid state"-a trigger term they believe sways many to "support BDS without knowing all the facts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC