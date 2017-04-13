South Africans Denounce Anti-Israel Activists for 'Hijacking' Apartheid
Two former anti-Israel activists from South Africa are touring US college campuses on a mission to reclaim a part of their country's history they claim has been "hijacked" by the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to further its own political agenda. As college students, Klaas Mokgomole and Yolanda Makhasi had both fallen victim to the rampant lie that Israel is an "apartheid state"-a trigger term they believe sways many to "support BDS without knowing all the facts."
