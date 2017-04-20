South Africans are truly patient peop...

South Africans are truly patient people, says Ramphele

Read more: Iol.co.za

Nelson Mandela was still very much the figurehead of project New South Africa when Ramphele warned at a conference that "corruption among black people was too often justified on the basis that they occupied the 'moral high ground' as victims of apartheid oppression until whites ditched the myth of superiority and the country confronted this humiliating fallacy head-on, South Africans 'cannot talk about a shared society'". That was in August 1999.

Chicago, IL

