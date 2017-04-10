South African tumult hinders Barclays...

South African tumult hinders Barclays' exit from continent

Read more: Reuters

The British bank gave itself 2-3 years to sell its controlling stake in Johannesburg-based Barclays Africa when it announced the plan in early 2016, and sold 12 percent last May in an "accelerated bookbuild" - a share sale held over a short period of time. It had been planning another accelerated bookbuild in the last two weeks but pushed it back because of concerns over investor appetite due to political and economic uncertainty in South Africa, according to a banking source familiar with the plans.

Chicago, IL

