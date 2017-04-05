South African Treasury Boss Says He H...

South African Treasury Boss Says He Has Requested Early Exit

Read more: Bloomberg

The head of South Africa's Treasury, Lungisa Fuzile, said Wednesday he's asked to leave government in May, one year before his contract expires, but that his departure was unlikely to trigger an exodus of other top officials. He has discussed his departure with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and may delay his exit if necessary to ensure a smooth transition and preserve the institutional integrity of the Treasury, Fuzile, who is the director-general, said in an interview in Cape Town.

Chicago, IL

