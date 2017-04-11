South African Singing Doctor to Relea...

South African Singing Doctor to Release Debut Album in Cape Town

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

One of The Mother's City top singing-doctors is set to launch a new CD later this month with the sole purpose of using his passion to make a difference in his community. Upright Citizen is the dbut musical album released by singing-doctor Marc Hendricks, and he is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences at the Artscape Theatre on 22 April, for a one-night only performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' 12 hr Matt9969 3
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC