South African Singing Doctor to Release Debut Album in Cape Town

One of The Mother's City top singing-doctors is set to launch a new CD later this month with the sole purpose of using his passion to make a difference in his community. Upright Citizen is the dbut musical album released by singing-doctor Marc Hendricks, and he is set to dazzle Cape Town audiences at the Artscape Theatre on 22 April, for a one-night only performance.

