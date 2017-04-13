South African Recording Artist Ross J...

South African Recording Artist Ross Jack Unveils 'Fear the Rush' Music Video

Johannesburg-born emerging recording artist, Ross Jack has unveiled his music video for his stunning new single, "Fear the Rush," which is the lead single from his forthcoming album, 'Self Medicated' due out Friday, April 28th via Radikal Records. The "Fear the Rush" music video is an artistic piece of work that portrays an urban adventure that has a dark and eerie twist.

