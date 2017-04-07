South African Recording Artist Ross Jack Makes US Debut With New...

Johannesburg born recording artist, Ross Jack, makes his North American debut with the release of his stunning single "Fear the Rush," today, April 7th on Radikal Records. After establishing himself in the industry as a prodigious beat-maker and producer for up and coming acts, Ross Jack decided to step out from the background and in front of the mic, releasing his mix-tape album, 'Notes from the Wild' in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.