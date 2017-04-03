South African banks can deal with 'ju...

South African banks can deal with 'junk' rating impact - cbank

South African banks are adequately capitalised to deal with effects of a sub-investment credit rating, the central bank said on Thursday, after S&P downgraded several major financial institutions to junk status. "The resilience of the banks stems from the high capital buffers that prevail in the South African banking system," the bank said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

