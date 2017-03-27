South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu honoured with Luminary Award in Toronto
Anglican Archbishop and South African Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu was honoured in Toronto Saturday night with the Luminary Award at a fundraising gala for the University of the West Indies. His daughter, Mpho Tutu-Van Furth, accepted the award on behalf of the global human rights activist, who has retired from public life.
