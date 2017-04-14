South Africa Writhes in New Political...

South Africa Writhes in New Political-Economic Birth Pains

On South Africa's political left, the Economic Freedom Fighters party dominated this week's news by leading a mass march on President Jacob Zuma's office in Pretoria, following a government power shift seen as amplifying corruption. That move also catalysed a 'junk' rating by two neoliberal credit ratings agencies.

Chicago, IL

