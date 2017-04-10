'South Africa will weather the storm'

Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said South Africa will weather problems associated with the recent credit rating downgrade to junk status. Speaking at a business forum between South Africa and Qatar in Pretoria on Wednesday, Zulu moved to allay investor jitters over the downgrades, charging that the government was ready to deal with concerns raised by investors and rating agencies.

Chicago, IL

