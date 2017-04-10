South Africa: Trains, Taxis Go Extra Mile As Bus Strike Leaves Commuters Stranded
Stranded commuters formed queues at taxi ranks and forced their way into already overcrowded trains on day one of a nationwide bus strike on Wednesday. Traffic services warned they would be monitoring minibuses for overloading as desperate bus users had find alternative transport to get to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Wed
|Matt9969
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC