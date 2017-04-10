South Africa: Trains, Taxis Go Extra ...

South Africa: Trains, Taxis Go Extra Mile As Bus Strike Leaves Commuters Stranded

Stranded commuters formed queues at taxi ranks and forced their way into already overcrowded trains on day one of a nationwide bus strike on Wednesday. Traffic services warned they would be monitoring minibuses for overloading as desperate bus users had find alternative transport to get to work.

