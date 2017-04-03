South Africa says it was not obliged ...

South Africa says it was not obliged to arrest al-Bashir

" South Africa is insisting to International Criminal Court judges that it did not have to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when he visited Johannesburg in 2015. At a hearing Friday lawyers for South Africa said the court's founding treaty, the Rome Statute, does not oblige authorities to arrest heads of state of countries that are not members of the court, such as Sudan.

