South Africa Said to Move Qatar Visit...

South Africa Said to Move Qatar Visit to Avoid Embarrassing Zuma

South Africa brought forward a meeting between President Jacob Zuma and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Bin Al Thani to avoid embarrassing Zuma as opposition parties prepare to march to his offices in Pretoria to demand he step down, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meeting was rescheduled to take place Tuesday night rather than Wednesday, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

