South Africa: Plot to Assassinate Cabinet Members Uncovered - Police Unit

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday for allegedly plotting to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries, the Hawks have said in a statement. The Hawks in October last year intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets, the statement reads.

Chicago, IL

