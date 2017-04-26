South Africa Nuclear Plans Stalled as Court Rules Process Unlawful an hour ago

South Africa hasn't complied with the constitution in seeking bidders for a nuclear-energy program and must cancel any deals that have already been signed, the Western Cape High Court ruled. The government must hold public hearings and debate the estimated 1 trillion rand program in Parliament, according to a ruling read out on Wednesday by Judge Lee Bozalek in a case brought by civil-society groups Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.