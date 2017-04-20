South Africa: No Swift Justice for 16...

South Africa: No Swift Justice for 16 Accused of Vigilante Killing

Sixteen men accused of the brutal vigilante murder of six people near Kraaifontein near Cape Town, returned to prison on Friday as the Western Cape High Court tried to unravel the logistics of their more than two-year-old case, which has not even gone to trial yet. In December, 2014, the bodies of six men, aged between 18 and 30, were found by passers-by at Joostenberg Vlakte, a semi-rural area near Kraaifontein, north of Cape Town.

Chicago, IL

