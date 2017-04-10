South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma...

South Africa: Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma vs Opposition Parties

Reports that presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is receiving preferential treatment have thrust her in the firing line with political parties demanding an explanation for her VIP protection. The former African Union chair's reputation has been tainted by scandal since her return to South African politics in March.

Chicago, IL

