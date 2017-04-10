South Africa: New Acting Hawks Boss W...

South Africa: New Acting Hawks Boss Was On Panel That Appointed Fired Ntlemeza

Newly appointed acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata was part of a five-person panel that appointed her predecessor Berning Ntlemeza. Matakata, along with former police minister Nathi Nhleko, Justice Minister Michael Masutha, Minister of State Security David Mahlobo and then deputy minister of police Maggie Sotyu, was part of the panel that decided Ntlemeza was the best candidate for the top job.

