South Africa: Namibian Drug Mule Arrested

A NAMIBIAN woman was denied bail in a South African court on Wednesday after she was arrested for possession of cocaine worth N$2 million. An official at the OR Tambo International Airport police station confirmed that Lena de Waal was arrested at the airport, as recorded in their incident occurrence book.

Chicago, IL

