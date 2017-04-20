South Africa: Namibian Drug Mule Arrested
A NAMIBIAN woman was denied bail in a South African court on Wednesday after she was arrested for possession of cocaine worth N$2 million. An official at the OR Tambo International Airport police station confirmed that Lena de Waal was arrested at the airport, as recorded in their incident occurrence book.
