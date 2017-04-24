South Africa: Minister Denies Financial Bailout Plans for Broadcaster
There are no plans yet for Treasury to give the ailing SABC a bailout, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Friday. Media reports of a potential R1bn bailout were incorrect, and her department and new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had only been discussing how the broadcaster could revive its current revenue streams, she told reporters in Cape Town.
