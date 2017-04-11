South Africa May Request Nuclear Bids...

South Africa May Request Nuclear Bids in June, Necsa CEO Says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The head of South Africa's nuclear company said a request for proposals to build reactors is expected to go out as early as June as five potential suppliers emerge as leading candidates. Companies from South Korea, France, China, Russia and Japan "are ahead of everyone else" in terms of technology and what they can offer, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Chief Executive Officer Phumzile Tshelane said in an interview in Tokyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb '17 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb '17 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC