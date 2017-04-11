South Africa May Request Nuclear Bids in June, Necsa CEO Says
The head of South Africa's nuclear company said a request for proposals to build reactors is expected to go out as early as June as five potential suppliers emerge as leading candidates. Companies from South Korea, France, China, Russia and Japan "are ahead of everyone else" in terms of technology and what they can offer, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Chief Executive Officer Phumzile Tshelane said in an interview in Tokyo.
