South Africa launches public debate on possible wealth tax

A committee set up to review South Africa's tax system on Tuesday launched a public debate on one of the most controversial possible moves on its agenda - a wealth tax. The Davis Tax Committee announced it was inviting submissions from South Africans on whether the government should implement such a tax to lessen the glaring inequality in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Chicago, IL

