South Africa: Latest Rape Cartoon Decision 'Not Taken Lightly' - Zapiro

Famed cartoonist Zapiro has defended the use of rape as a theme in his latest cartoon about state capture, saying he never thought he would have to revisit the theme. It depicts President Jacob Zuma zipping up his trousers as one of the Gupta brothers gets ready to "rape" South Africa, depicted as a woman, with State Security Minister David Mahlobo, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and The New Age editor Moegsien Williams holding her down.

