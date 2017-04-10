South Africa: Four Universities At Ri...

South Africa: Four Universities At Risk of Losing LLB Qualification Accreditation

Four universities are at risk of losing their accreditation for the Bachelor of Laws qualification if the quality of their programmes does not improve, the Council on Higher Education said on Thursday. The four universities are the North West University, the Walter Sisulu University, University of South Africa and the University of the Free State.

