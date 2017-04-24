South Africa eyes bigger market share...

South Africa eyes bigger market share in China & HK

South African producers are ramping up their marketing efforts in Hong Kong and China in an effort to corner a bigger market share, which currently represents less than 2%. A walk-around tasting of South African wines organised by Wines of South Africa was held at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel in Wanchai, Hong Kong on 20 April Last week, Hong Kong witnessed the biggest South African wine tasting yet with 200 wines on display at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel including top quality wines from PIWOSA , an association formed by 10 of South Africa's boutique producers including Journey's End, Paul Cluver, Ken Forrester, The Drift, De Grendel Wines, Glenelly Estate, Jordan Wine, Klein Constantia, Radford Dale and Raats .

