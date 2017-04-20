South Africa: Double Standards When It Comes to Racism - Trade Union
There appear to be double standards in South African society when it comes to issues of racism and hate speech, as most of the people who felt the backlash were white perpetrators, trade union Solidarity said on Thursday. During a panel discussion hosted by the union in Pretoria, Solidarity argued, in a 38-page report, that the manner in which racism was dealt with in South Africa was selective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Thu
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb '17
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC