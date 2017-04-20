South Africa: Double Standards When It Comes to Racism - Trade Union

There appear to be double standards in South African society when it comes to issues of racism and hate speech, as most of the people who felt the backlash were white perpetrators, trade union Solidarity said on Thursday. During a panel discussion hosted by the union in Pretoria, Solidarity argued, in a 38-page report, that the manner in which racism was dealt with in South Africa was selective.

