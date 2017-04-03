South Africa: Chaos Outside Pietermar...

South Africa: Chaos Outside Pietermaritzburg City Hall As Protesters Clash

Chaos erupted outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Friday when ANC Youth League members clashed with anti-President Jacob Zuma demonstrators. Two peaceful pickets calling for the president's resignation were held on either side of the city hall.

