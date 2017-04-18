South Africa blocks Eskom from paying former CEO farewell package
South Africa's public enterprises minister has blocked power utility Eskom from giving its former chief executive a 30 million rand pension payout, the government said on Sunday. Brian Molefe, who is largely credited with stabilising electricity supply following months of rolling blackouts, resigned last year after he was implicated in a report by the anti-graft watchdog on alleged influence-peddling.
